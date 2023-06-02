Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.16 million. Analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

