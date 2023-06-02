CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $167.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.