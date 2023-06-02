Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NGVC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Stories

