O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

BOKF opened at $82.96 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

