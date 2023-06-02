CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.