CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $522,000.

NYSEARCA DEUS opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

