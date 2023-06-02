CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

FNDF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

