O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.68 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

