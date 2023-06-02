CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,378 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $195.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

