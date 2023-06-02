267 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.54.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
