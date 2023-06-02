267 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.