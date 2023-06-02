CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 600,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,210 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.