CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ITB stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

