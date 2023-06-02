Insider Buying: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,261.12 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Genesco Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $66.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
