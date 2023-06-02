Insider Buying: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,261.12 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genesco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $66.42.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genesco by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.