CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.