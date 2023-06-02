CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

