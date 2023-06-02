CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 873,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 258,808 shares during the period.

Get Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF alerts:

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OSCV opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $236.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00.

About Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.