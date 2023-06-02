8,538 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

