CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,586,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.