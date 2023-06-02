CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Whirlpool Price Performance
WHR opened at $131.40 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
