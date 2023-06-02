CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 474,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chewy Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 325.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

