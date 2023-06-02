1,903 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

