1,000 Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

