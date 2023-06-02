CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

