CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.