CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 427,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after buying an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

