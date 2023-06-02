CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after buying an additional 1,314,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCLT stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
