PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 70,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,297 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,336 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.