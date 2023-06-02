DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 867,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

