PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,281,926 shares of company stock worth $127,182,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.