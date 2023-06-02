F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in F5 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in F5 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

FFIV stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

