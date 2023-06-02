PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

