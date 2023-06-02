ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.