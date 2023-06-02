PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

