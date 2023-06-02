PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,757,000 after buying an additional 210,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,154,000 after purchasing an additional 181,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,335,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

PPBI stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $312,195. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

