PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,861 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,410,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

