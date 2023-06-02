PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

