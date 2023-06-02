PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.94 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

