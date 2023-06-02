PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

