NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.78 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

