PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in News by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

