PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $79.26 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,161 shares of company stock worth $3,146,902. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

