Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after buying an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after buying an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,242,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $60.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

