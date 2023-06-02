PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 388,940 shares worth $11,429,757. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

