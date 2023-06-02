PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

