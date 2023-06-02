Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

