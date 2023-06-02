Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,920 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 894,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,002 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.26 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

