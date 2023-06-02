Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,242 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

