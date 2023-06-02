Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 38,499 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

