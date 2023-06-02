Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $29.92 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

