PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of 801.49 and a beta of 0.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $216.93.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.